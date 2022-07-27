FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     27 Jul 2022 08:11:42      انڈین آواز

IOA urges inclusion of shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) acting president Anil Khanna, and treasurer Anandeshwar Panday, on Tuesday strongly pleaded for the inclusion of shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games

According to a IOA release, Khanna and Pandey met with President Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Dame Louise Martin during the CGF Annual General Meeting, held at the Grand Hotel Birmingham,

On behalf of the IOA, Khanna and Panday requested the CGF President that wrestling and shooting be included in the final sports programme of the next edition of the Commonwealth Games, which will be held in the Australian state of Victoria in 2026.

The Indian officials also conveyed to the CGF President that the IOA is willing to make a presentation to the Organising Committee of the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games to underline how the inclusion of wrestling and shooting will increase the stature of the event as well as reinforce the ideals embodied by the two sports.

In addition, the IOA is working with the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to ensure they engage in active discussions with the international federations of the two sports in question in order to chart out a roadmap for the inclusion of shooting and wrestling in the final programme of the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Khanna and Panday also requested that the IOA members be allowed to participate in greater numbers in the CGF Committees.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

IOA urges inclusion of shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games

Harpal Singh Bedi Indian Olympic Association (IOA) acting president Anil Khanna, and treasurer Anandeshwar ...

Indian teams have chance of podium finish at Chess Olympiad, world champion Carlsen

Harpal Singh Bedi The five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen believes that the Indian teams have a strong ...

Neeraj Chopra to miss Commonwealth Games due to injury

AMN Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will not be taking part in the Commonwealth Games-2022 in Bir ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart