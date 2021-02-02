Investors continue to cheer Union Budget as Sensex breaches 50,000 mark today

AMN

Investors continue to cheer the Budget 2021 as Sensex breached 50,000, in the early trade and Nifty reclaimed 14,600 led by gains in infrastructure and banking. Equity benchmark indices jumped by nearly 3 per cent during early hours today as investors continued their positive reaction to the Union Budget amid strong global cues.

At the morning trade Sensex was up by 1,312 points or 2.7 per cent at 49,912 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 390 points or 2.73 per cent to 14,671. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive terrain.