INTERPOL Secretary General Jurgen Stock virtually addresses 3rd INTERPOL Young Global Police Leaders Programme

INTERPOL Secretary General Jurgen Stock virtually addressed yesterday the 3rd INTERPOL Young Global Police Leaders Programme (YGPLP) being held in New Delhi. The event which is being organised by the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) began on the 25th of January and will conclude on the 2nd of February. As many as 59 participants from 44 countries are taking part in the programme.

In his address, Mr Stock complimented the CBI for hosting this event and thanked India for its continued commitment to INTERPOL. He also emphasised building bridges across police forces, founded on a common mission to foster global collaboration. CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal said the Young Global Police Leaders Programme provides an inspirational platform for not only young police officers from across the world, but also for youth in general.

He said the rich professional capabilities, innovations and best practices developed by police in India can be a template for other countries to emulate. Mr Jaiswal added that this initiative also seeks to contribute towards international capacity building in the policing domain in line with the spirit of Vishvaguru Bharat. This is a flagship INTERPOL leadership programme for promising young police officers. The event brings together young police leaders holding vital assignments in their respective countries and helps them develop an international perspective and understanding.