International Year of Millets 2023 begins with enthusiasm across globe

International Year of Millets – 2023 kick starts with focussed activities being undertaken by Central Ministries, State Governments and Indian Embassies. On the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the proposal of the Government of India, the United Nations has declared the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets. It will help in creating awareness throughout the world about the significant role of millets in sustainable agriculture and its benefits as a smart superfood.

Central Ministries, States and Indian embassies allocated a focussed month in 2023 to carry out various activities for the promotion of the International Year of Millets and increase awareness about the benefits of millets. January 2023 is the focussed month for the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs and the States of Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Rajasthan for conducting events and activities. The Ministry has planned 15 activities over 15 days in January which include engaging sports persons, nutritionists and fitness experts through video messages, and conducting webinars on millets with leading nutritionists, dieticians and elite athletes. In January, the Embassy of India in Azerbaijan and in Belarus will be conducting activities such as meeting with the participation of local chambers, food bloggers, importers of food items and local restaurants.

Millets’ were among the first crops to be domesticated in India with several evidence of their consumption during the Indus valley civilization. Being grown in more than 130 countries at present, Millets are considered traditional food for more than half a billion people across Asia and Africa. Millets are also an integral part of the G-20 meetings and delegates will be given a true millet experience through tasting, meeting farmers and interactive sessions with start-ups and Farmer Producer Organizations.

