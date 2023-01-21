इंडियन आवाज़     21 Jan 2023 10:52:56      انڈین آواز
International Market: US stocks rally to close higher; Dow index snaps 3-session losing streak

The US stocks rallied to close higher yesterday. The S&P 500 and the Dow index snapped a three-session losing streak and the Nasdaq index rose more than two per cent. The US stocks gained as quarterly earnings helped lift Netflix, while Google parent Alphabet climbed after announcing job cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose one per cent, the S&P 500 climbed 1.9 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite index surged 2.7 per cent.

