इंडियन आवाज़     23 May 2022 11:17:30      انڈین آواز

International Day of Yog to be held at Mysuru on June 21

AMN

The International Day of Yog will be held on 21st of June and the main event will be held at Mysuru where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the mass yog demonstration.

Briefing media in New Delhi today, Minister for AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal said, as this International Day of Yog is falling in the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ year, Yog Day will be celebrated in 75 iconic places in the country.

He said, apart from the main event in Mysuru, another attraction on International Day of Yog will be Guardian Ring, a relay Yoga streaming event which will capture and weave together the digital feed of International Day of Yog programmes organised by the Indian Missions abroad.

The Minister said, on the 27th of this month, Yog Utsav will be celebrated in Hyderabad with participation of over 10 thousand people to mark 25-day countdown to the International Day of Yog.

Earlier, Yog Utsav was held in Shivdol in Assam and Red Fort in Delhi to mark the 50 and 75-day countdown.

