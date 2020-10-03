International Day of Non-Violence highlights remarkable power of peaceful protest: UN Chief

WEB DESK
Oct 2 is the International Day of Non-Violence. Mahatma Gandhi gave the world the philosophy of non-violence or Ahimsa. In his message, UN chief Antonio Guterres said this International Day highlights the remarkable power of non-violence and peaceful protest.
He said, it is also a timely reminder to strive to uphold values that Mahatma Gandhi lived by the promotion of dignity, equal protection for all and communities living together in peace.
Mr Guterres called for a global ceasefire. He said, ceasefire would ease immense suffering and help to lower the risk of famine and create space for negotiation towards peace.