International community would be playing with fire if failed to help Africa recover from COVID: IMF

The International Monetary Fund’s Director for the continent Abebe Aemro Selassie has said that the international community would be playing with fire if it failed to help Africa recover from COVID and the impact of the Ukraine conflict. He said, failure to invest and support the continent was shortsighted and detrimental to the global economy.

Kenya recorded 108 new COVID-19 cases yesterday from a sample size of 1,366 tested in the last 24 hours. The country’s positivity rate is at 7.9 percent.

Local media reports that the total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 3,34,551 from the cumulative tests of 37,66,986 samples conducted since March.

According to media reports, three African countries Ethiopia, Somalia, and South Sudan are facing acute food insecurity because of failed rains, rising food prices, and a lack of donor support.