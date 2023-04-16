International community condemns escalation of violence in Sudan’s capital Khartoum & calls for immediate end to fighting

AMN

In Sudan, a power struggle between Army and a paramilitary force has rocked the country in which scores of combatants and more than 50 civilians have been reported dead while around 600 injured.

An Indian national, identified as Albert Augestine working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan succumbed to his injuries after getting hit by a stray bullet amid the ongoing clashes. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has expressed grief over the death of the Indian national. In a tweet, Dr. Jiashankar said that the Embassy is making all efforts to extend fullest assistance to the family.

Heavy gunfire and blasts were reported following days of tension between the armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Meanwhile, international community has condemned the escalation of violence in Khartoum. The UK, the US, the EU, China and Russia have all called for an immediate end to the fighting. The UN Secretary General has spoken to General Burhan and General Dagalo, urging them to end the violence.