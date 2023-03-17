Inter-district cleanliness competition will be held in Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

AMN

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that an inter-district cleanliness competition will be held in the state. He said that the winning district in the competition shall be awarded 100 crore rupees and the amount would be utilised for developmental activities in the district.

Announcing this at a function today held at Khumtai in Golaghat district, the Chief Minister said that as a mark of respect towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for swachhata, the inter-district cleanliness competition will be an endeavour to turn Assam one of the cleanest States in the country. He said a blue-print would be created for the smooth conduct of the competition.