इंडियन आवाज़     17 Mar 2023 10:14:27
Inter-district cleanliness competition will be held in Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Published On:

AMN

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that an inter-district cleanliness competition will be held in the state. He said that the winning district in the competition shall be awarded 100 crore rupees and the amount would be utilised for developmental activities in the district.

Announcing this at a function today held at Khumtai in Golaghat district, the Chief Minister said that as a mark of respect towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for swachhata, the inter-district cleanliness competition will be an endeavour to turn Assam one of the cleanest States in the country. He said a blue-print would be created for the smooth conduct of the competition.

خبرنامہ

ترکیہ کے زلزہ زدہ علاقوں کا دورہ

افتخار گیلانی زلزلے کی تباہ کاری اور اس سے پیدا شدہ ہنگامی ...

ڈاکٹر سیدنا مفضل سیف الدین، امیر جامعہ، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ منتخب

جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے کورٹ(انجمن) کے اراکین نے ڈاکٹر سیدنا مف ...

گؤشالوں کی اقتصادی صلاحیت کو بہتر بنانے کی تجویز

اے ایم اینمویشی ہندوستان میں روایتی کاشتکاری کے نظام کا ایک ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspensio ...

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

