22 Jan 2023
INTACH and Indian Embassy organise International seminar on conservation of cultural heritage in Kathmandu

On the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, an International seminar on Knowledge sharing of conservation of Natural and cultural heritage was organised by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) in coordination with the Embassy of India in Kathmandu. Ambassador of India, Naveen Shrivastav informed about the Indian government’s contribution to conserving cultural heritage in Kathmandu. The government of India extended support worth USD 50 million for the reconstruction of two UNESCO heritage sites Pashupatinath Temple and Bhandarkhal of Patan Durbar Square post-2015 earthquake in Nepal.

Guest of the event Sudan Kirati, Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation of Nepal appreciated the efforts of the Indian Embassy in bringing together conservation experts from India and Nepal to reconstruct and restore natural and cultural heritage. MoS Sushila Shreepali appreciated the organisation of an international seminar that widens the perspective on conservation.

Chhatra Pragya Pratiyogita, a painting and essay competition among Indian diaspora school students was organised on the theme of Swachcha Bharat, Sundar Bharat, Save Trees and iconic places in India and Nepal, the role of Hindi in integrating India & Nepal and integrating the cultural heritage of India & Nepal was organized in the Indian embassy.

