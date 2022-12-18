INS Mormugao, a P15B stealth-guided missile destroyer, commissioned into Indian Navy

AMN / WEB DESK

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh today commissioned INS Mormugao, a P15B stealth-guided missile destroyer, into the Indian Navy in Mumbai. Governor of Goa Sridharan Pillai, Chief Minister of Goa Dr. Pramod Sawant, CDS General Anil Chauhan and CnC Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh along with other dignitaries, were present on the occasion.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said in today’s fast-changing global scenario, there is a strong need to keep the country ready to face any situation. He said the country is aware of the recent global changes due to covid, then the middle east, Afghanistan and lastly Ukraine’s crisis.

Speaking at the Commissioning of INS Mormugao into the Naval forces in Mumbai today the Defense Minister said it is one of the most capable ships of the Indian Navy and the commissioning of the ship is an example of India’s warship design and developmental excellence.

He said in today’s globalization age where every country is dependent on one or the other country, rule-based freedom of Navigation and security of Sea lanes have become more important for global development as a whole, and also the stability and economic progress of every country. He said India is signing a bilateral trade pact with many big countries keeping in mind the present and future plans pertaining to the sea routes, as a majority of the trade is done via the sea. He said India is one of the fastest-growing economies today and the nation will be in the top 3 countries of fastest-growing economies by 2027.