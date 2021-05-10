Covid positive report not mandatory for hospitalisation: Health Ministry
Centre provides nearly 18 crore vaccine doses free of cost to states, UTs so far
India becomes fastest country in world to administer 17 crore COVID vaccine doses
1.5 lakh doses of Sputnik V vaccine arrive in India
Fate of Olympics hangs in balance as Japan extends state of COVID-19 emergency in Tokyo
INS Airavat with critical medical stores and oxygen cylinders from Singapore arrives Visakhapatnam

As part of the ongoing Operation ‘Samudra Setu II’ to support the nation’s fight against COVID-19, INS Airavat arrived in Visakhapatnam this morning with 08 cryogenic oxygen tanks and other critical COVID medical stores including 3898 oxygen cylinders from Singapore. The ship departed Singapore on 05th May with oxygen tanks and cylinders sourced through various agencies in coordination with the High Commission of India.

INS Airavat is a part of nine ships that have been deployed for COVID relief Operation ‘Samudra Setu II’ for shipment of liquid medical oxygen and associated medical equipment from friendly foreign countries in the Persian Gulf and South East Asia.

SPORTS

Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his 2nd Madrid Open title

WEB DESK In tennis, World number six Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his second Madrid Op ...

Fate of Olympics hangs in balance as Japan extends state of COVID-19 emergency in Tokyo

AMN / WEB DESK The fate of Olympics hangs in balance as the Covid shadow looms large over Japan. Japanese P ...

خبرنامہ

ملک میں درآمد شدہ کووڈ راحت سامان پر آئی جی ایس ٹی سمیت کسٹمز ڈیوٹیز پوری طرح ہٹا دی گئی ہے: نر ملا سیتا رمن

وزیر خزانہنرملا سیتا رمن نے کہا ہے کہ ملک میں انڈین ریڈ کراس ...

جموں وکشمیر میں رضاکار تنظیمیں بے سہارا لوگوں تک امداد پہنچانے کے لئے انتھک کام کررہی ہیں

مرکز کے زیر انتظام علاقے جموں وکشمیر میں جہاں ایک طرفکئی رضا ...

ہیمنت بِسواسرما کو آسام کے نئے وزیراعلیٰ کی حیثیت سے حلف دلایا گیا

BJP کے سرکردہ لیڈر ہیمنت بِسواسرما کو آج آسام کے نئے وزیراعلیٰ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Devastating impact of the pandemic on media, deplorable situation in India

Geneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the media, the Switzerland based media ri ...

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

The Indian Awaaz