Innovation & new technologies key elements to growth, says VP at IIT Madras

‘Industry-institute’ partnerships can scale up emerging technologies and achieve commercial viability: VP tells at IIT Madaras

Staff Writer

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu today said that innovation and adapting to new technologies are key elements to spiral growth in the Country.

Speaking at IIT, Madras, he said that India’s own ancient knowledge is sovereign priceless treasure. Referring to the ancient trade practices by India, he said that it was a matter of pride that Indian youth have opted to increase start up activities in new technologies like artificial intelligence and fool proof innovations with low cost budget in building activities.

Earlier, the Vice President visited the 3D house built by TVasta Manufacturing solutions, a start up founded by alumni of IIT, Madras. The team printed the structure using a specialty concrete that it had developed to print large scale 3D structures in short periods.

He advised institutions like IITs to also focus on areas related to terrorism and come up with solutions to counter the efforts of terrorists.

Emphasizing on the developmental prerogatives of technology, the Vice President highlighted the importance of ‘industry-institute’ partnerships in scaling up emerging technologies and achieving commercial viability.

Observing that cutting edge technologies provide a glimpse into the future, Mr Naidu stressed the importance of scaling them up so that they are accessible to the common man. ‘Technologies should not be limited to being only ‘proof of concept’. It can greatly alleviate human suffering and make a common man’s life comfortable. That is the ultimate purpose of any research’, he added.

Mr Naidu said the project showed the possible benefits of the fourth industrial revolution, where a fusion of smart technologies like 3D printing and robotics has the potential to change traditional manufacturing practices.

Noting the advantages of the technology, the Vice President said that 3D printing in construction offers a completely customizable house design and reduces manual intervention. He called for more such technological innovations to address housing shortage in India and to fulfill the ambitious low-cost housing projects like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Speaking on higher education, Vice president suggested that premier institutes like IITs are best placed to foresee the upcoming technological revolutions and keep the country better prepared in seizing new opportunities. He also advised higher education institutes to go beyond classroom programmes and prepare students for real-world challenges by inculcating a holistic approach to problem-solving. “This way, they will become our job creators and not just job seekers”, he said.

Mr. Naidu stressed the need for IITs to identify the focus areas for technological intervention in our country, keeping in view the national priorities and local relevance. By putting the best minds on the socially-relevant research problems, IITs would be able to fulfill their mandate and purpose, he added.

The Vice President also commended IIT Madras for encouraging innovation and for nurturing a vibrant startup ecosystem through its state-of-the-art research park. He also complimented the team from Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions and noted that Indian startups are diversifying beyond IT solutions and making their mark in agri-tech, manufacturing, transport and construction.

Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister, Thiru S Ramachandran, IIT Madras Director, Dr. Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Deans and Heads of Departments, and representatives of Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions were present.