FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces credit guarantee scheme for tourism players, free visa for tourists
Measures announced by FM will will help to stimulate economic activities: PM Modi
Co-operative banks: RBI issues guidelines to manage risk arising from outsourcing
Bangladesh: COVID cases rises to 22.5 %, US to gift 2.5 million Moderna vaccines
Delta plus variant of concern and special surveillance being done in 12 States: Health Minister
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Jun 2021 05:49:19      انڈین آواز

Innovation & new technologies key elements to growth, says VP at IIT Madras

Leave a comment
Published On: By

‘Industry-institute’ partnerships can scale up emerging technologies and achieve commercial viability: VP tells at IIT Madaras

Image

Staff Writer

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu today said that innovation and adapting to new technologies are key elements to spiral growth in the Country.

Speaking at IIT, Madras, he said that India’s own ancient knowledge is sovereign priceless treasure. Referring to the ancient trade practices by India, he said that it was a matter of pride that Indian youth have opted to increase start up activities in new technologies like artificial intelligence and fool proof innovations with low cost budget in building activities.

Earlier, the Vice President visited the 3D house built by TVasta Manufacturing solutions, a start up founded by alumni of IIT, Madras. The team printed the structure using a specialty concrete that it had developed to print large scale 3D structures in short periods.

He advised institutions like IITs to also focus on areas related to terrorism and come up with solutions to counter the efforts of terrorists.

Emphasizing on the developmental prerogatives of technology, the Vice President highlighted the importance of ‘industry-institute’ partnerships in scaling up emerging technologies and achieving commercial viability.

Observing that cutting edge technologies provide a glimpse into the future, Mr Naidu stressed the importance of scaling them up so that they are accessible to the common man. ‘Technologies should not be limited to being only ‘proof of concept’. It can greatly alleviate human suffering and make a common man’s life comfortable. That is the ultimate purpose of any research’, he added.

Mr Naidu said the project showed the possible benefits of the fourth industrial revolution, where a fusion of smart technologies like 3D printing and robotics has the potential to change traditional manufacturing practices.

Image

Noting the advantages of the technology, the Vice President said that 3D printing in construction offers a completely customizable house design and reduces manual intervention. He called for more such technological innovations to address housing shortage in India and to fulfill the ambitious low-cost housing projects like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Speaking on higher education, Vice president suggested that premier institutes like IITs are best placed to foresee the upcoming technological revolutions and keep the country better prepared in seizing new opportunities. He also advised higher education institutes to go beyond classroom programmes and prepare students for real-world challenges by inculcating a holistic approach to problem-solving. “This way, they will become our job creators and not just job seekers”, he said.

Mr. Naidu stressed the need for IITs to identify the focus areas for technological intervention in our country, keeping in view the national priorities and local relevance. By putting the best minds on the socially-relevant research problems, IITs would be able to fulfill their mandate and purpose, he added.

The Vice President also commended IIT Madras for encouraging innovation and for nurturing a vibrant startup ecosystem through its state-of-the-art research park. He also complimented the team from Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions and noted that Indian startups are diversifying beyond IT solutions and making their mark in agri-tech, manufacturing, transport and construction.

Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister, Thiru S Ramachandran, IIT Madras Director, Dr. Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Deans and Heads of Departments, and representatives of Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

BCCI to host T20 World Cup in UAE and Omen in October-November

Harpal Singh Bedi The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced  that the  T20 Wor ...

Winning start at Tokyo Olympics is crucial for hockey team: Former captain Ajit Pal Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi India's only World Cup-winning captain Ajit Pal Singh feels that winning star ...

India’s Rahi Sarnobat wins Gold in women’s 25 metres pistol event at ISSF World Cup shooting

AMN India’s Rahi Sarnobat won gold in women’s 25 metres pistol event in ISSF World Cup shooting in Osij ...

خبرنامہ

کووڈ انیس عالمی وباءکے خلاف لڑائی کے دوران معیشت کو فروغ دینے کی غرض سے رلیف پیکیج کا اعلان

AMN / WEB DESK مرکزی سرکار نے کووڈ انیس عالمی وباءکے خلاف لڑائی ک ...

حکومت ہند اور ٹوئٹر کے درمیان ٹکراو کا سلسلہ جاری

جاوید اخترسوشل میڈیا کی امریکی کمپنی ٹوئٹر اور حکومت ہند کے ...

آبِ زم زم کی تقسیم کے لیے نئی ٹیکنالوجی

سعودی حکام نے ایک نئے اسمارٹ روبوٹ نظام کا افتتاح کیا ہے جو م ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz