Injured Rohit, Ishant out of Australia bound squad, spinner Varun Chakravarthy lone debutant

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Injured opener Rohit Sharma and pacer Ishant Sharma were not considered for selection while leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy was the only new face in the Indian T20 squad as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday named three squads for the upcoming tour of Australia.

Virat Kohli will lead Team India in all the three formats. The visitors are slated to play four Test matches, three ODIs and three T20Is, though the itinerary of the tour is yet to be announced.

The national selectors also appointed KL Rahul as vice-captain – he is the main wicket-keeper – of the T20 team. Sanju Samson, is also named as a wicket-keeper in the 16-member squad.

.The squads were selected by the All-India Senior Selection Committee, which met via video-conference today, Four additional bowlers—Kamlesh Nagarkotti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel and T. Natarajan—will travel with the contingent. BCCI said in a press release

The BCCI medical team will continue to monitor the progress of Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma,” the release said.

The Indian contingent will travel to Sydney immediately after IPL ends on November 10.

Test squad:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

ODI squad:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

T20I squad:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy.

