Infiltration in J&K has come down from 4089 in 2010 to 77 in 2021: Minister

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh reiterated that abrogation of article 370 has benefitted Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking in the Lok Sabha on the budgetary grants to the Union Territory, Dr Singh stressed that abrogation of 370 has opened doors for the implementation of Prevention of Corruption Act, reservation for Scheduled Castes and Tribes, Child marriage act and anti dowry act among others.

He informed that 50,000 crore investment has come into the Union Territory and 10,000 crore rupees is directly deposited into the bank accounts of the Panchayats to take up local development. Dr Jitendra Singh highlighted that infiltration has come down from 4089 in 2010 to 77 in last year.

Congress member Manish Tewari questioned why Jammu and Kashmir’s budget is discussed in the House where as other UTs budget is not discussed. Mr Tewari pointed out that after abrogation of Article 370 terrorist activities has not come down. Discussion is underway.