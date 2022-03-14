FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Mar 2022 01:36:37      انڈین آواز

Infiltration in J&K has come down from 4089 in 2010 to 77 in 2021: Minister

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh reiterated that abrogation of article 370 has benefitted Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking in the Lok Sabha on the budgetary grants to the Union Territory, Dr Singh stressed that abrogation of 370 has opened doors for the implementation of Prevention of Corruption Act, reservation for Scheduled Castes and Tribes, Child marriage act and anti dowry act among others.

He informed that 50,000 crore investment has come into the Union Territory and 10,000 crore rupees is directly deposited into the bank accounts of the Panchayats to take up local development. Dr Jitendra Singh highlighted that infiltration has come down from 4089 in 2010 to 77 in last year.

Congress member Manish Tewari questioned why Jammu and Kashmir’s budget is discussed in the House where as other UTs budget is not discussed. Mr Tewari pointed out that after abrogation of Article 370 terrorist activities has not come down. Discussion is underway.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

BOXING: BFI names 5- member women’s squad for Asian Games

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, March 14: Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and 2019 Asian ...

Five Indian youth women clinch  gold at Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Harpal  Singh Bedi  It turned out to  be a golden Monday for Indian women pugilists as five of them- ...

Indian boxers win  six gold medals at  Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi  It rained gold for India as six Junior boxers,- Vini, Yakshika , Vidhi, Nikita Chand, S ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI India's Ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alliance Air Avi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart