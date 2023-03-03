Indore Test: India all out for 163 in their 2nd innings of 3rd Test; Australia need 76 runs to win

AMN

India were all out for 163 in their second innings against Australia at the end of day two of the third Test of the Border Gavaskar trophy at Indore. They took a lead of 75 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara scored the highest 59 runs.

For the visitors, Nathan Lyon scalped 8 wickets.

Earlier, Australia were all out for 197 runs. Khawaja contributed most of the 60 runs for hosts, Ravindra Jadeja took 4 wickets while Ashwin and Umesh took 3 wickets.

India had won the toss and opted to bat first but the move backfired as the hosts lost seven wickets in the opening session.

India have retained the trophy, winning the first two Tests of the four-match series.