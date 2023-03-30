Indore Mishap: 30 Fall Into Stepwell At Temple, PM expresses pain over incident￼

More than 30 people fell into the stepwell of the Shri Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in Indore city after the well’s ceiling collapsed on Thursday (March 30),

Rescue operation is going on

AMN / WEB DESK

More than 30 devotees fell into a stepwell at an Indore temple this morning after the roof over it collapsed amid heavy footfall on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Nine devotees, including two children, have been rescued and rushed to a hospital. About 25 people could still be trapped inside. Police and rescue teams are at work and at least 12 ambulances are at the spot to shift people to hospitals when they are rescued.

The incident at Beleshwar Mahadev temple took place amid a rush of devotees on the occasion of Ram Navami. Visuals from the spot indicate that the floor of the temple caved in owing to heavy footfall, throwing people into the stepwell. The videos showed devotees being brought out from the well using ropes.

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed pain over the mishap in Indore. Shri Modi has spoken to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan and took an update on the situation.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to CM @ChouhanShivraj Ji and took an update on the situation. The State Government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers with all those affected and their families.”