इंडियन आवाज़     30 Mar 2023 04:40:00      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Indore Mishap: 30 Fall Into Stepwell At Temple, PM expresses pain over incident￼

Leave a comment
Published On: By

More than 30 people fell into the stepwell of the Shri Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in Indore city after the well’s ceiling collapsed on Thursday (March 30),

Rescue operation is going on

AMN / WEB DESK

More than 30 devotees fell into a stepwell at an Indore temple this morning after the roof over it collapsed amid heavy footfall on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Nine devotees, including two children, have been rescued and rushed to a hospital. About 25 people could still be trapped inside. Police and rescue teams are at work and at least 12 ambulances are at the spot to shift people to hospitals when they are rescued.

The incident at Beleshwar Mahadev temple took place amid a rush of devotees on the occasion of Ram Navami. Visuals from the spot indicate that the floor of the temple caved in owing to heavy footfall, throwing people into the stepwell. The videos showed devotees being brought out from the well using ropes.

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed pain over the mishap in Indore. Shri Modi has spoken to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan and took an update on the situation.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to CM @ChouhanShivraj Ji and took an update on the situation. The State Government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers with all those affected and their families.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

مرکز نے ریاستوں کو کووڈ کے معاملات میں چوکس رہنے میں کسی قسم کی لاپرواہی کے خلاف خبردار کیا ہے۔

کووڈ19- کیلئے تیاریوں کا جائزہ لینے کی خاطر صحت کے مرکزی سیکری ...


’من کی بات‘ کے 99ویں ایپی سوڈ میں وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

میرے پیارے ہم وطنو، ’من کی بات‘ میں آپ سبھی کا ایک بار پھر بہ ...

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو لوک سبھا کی رکنیت سے نا اہل قرار دیا گیا

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو گجرات کی ایک عدالت کے ذریعے مجرم ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart