Indonesia’s Mount Merapi volcano erupts, covering villages in ash

AMN/WEB DESK

Indonesia’s Mount Merapi, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, erupted today, spewing out smoke and ash that blanketed villages near the crater. The volcano is located on Java Island, near Indonesia’s cultural capital Yogyakarta.

The Merapi Volcano Observatory estimated the ash cloud reached 9,600 feet above the summit. National Disaster Management Agency’s spokesperson Abdul Muhari said, Authorities have established a restricted zone of seven kilometers from the crater after the eruption, which was recorded at 12:12 PM local time. He said, the public is advised to stop any activities in the potential danger area. There were no immediate reports of casualties.



The volcano’s last major eruption in 2010 had claimed more than 300 lives and forced the evacuation of some 280,000 people. Indonesia, which has nearly 130 active volcanoes, sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where the meeting of continental plates causes high volcanic and seismic activity.