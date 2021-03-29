Indonesian President condemns suicide attack outside church

AMN/ WEB DESK

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has condemned the suicide attack outside a church on the island of Sulawesi, and called it an act of terrorism. The president said that he has instructed the police to carry out a thorough investigation into the incident. The blast took place at the gate of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Makassar, the capital of the South Sulawesi province.

The explosion occurred at 10:28 am local time yesterday when worshipers had just completed their Sunday Palm services. At least 19 people have been injured in the incident. Two suicide bombers on a motorcycle are believed to have carried out this attack both are believed to have died due to the explosion.