India’s victory, against Australia strengthens their claim for a spot at the WTC final 



Harpal Singh Bedi

New Delhi, 19 February:The race to qualification for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final took another turn on Sunday as India claimed a thrilling six-wicket victory over Australiato move a step closer to sealing their place for the final at the Oval on 7 June.

As per the ICC media release,Australia remain atop the standings despite the defeat reducing their percentage tally to 66.67%, while India widen the gap between themselves andthird spot thanks to their second victory , moving to 64.06%.

With the top two teams in the ICC World Test Championship standings securing a place in June’s Final, the result still means that Australia and India control their owndestiny as the competition edges towards the conclusion .

The World Test Championship has seen two years of intense competition in the longest format, and the second Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy characterised the ebb and flow thathas been present throughout, with both sides wrestling for control of the match before Rohit Sharma’s men triumphed on a dramatic day in Delhi.

As a result of India’s victory, the number of teams able to qualify for the Final shrinks from four to three. South Africa drop out of contention, unable to reach the percentage pointsrequired to break into the top two, leaving Sri Lanka as the lone challenger for a place at the Ultimate Test.

Sri Lanka currently sit third in the standings on 53.33%, and they head to New Zealand next month knowing that not only must they win both Tests in their two-match series to standany chance of qualification, but they are also reliant on favourable results in the remaining Tests between India and Australia.

The third Test between India and Australia starts in Indore on 1 March with the hosts able to secure their place at The Oval with another victory. Anything less, and Australiawill become the first team to qualify for the World Test Championship Final.

With so much still to play for, the race to qualification promises to provide more tension and excitement before the top two teams take to the field on 7 June with the covetedICC World Test Championship Mace and a place in history at stake.

Remaining ICC World Test Championship Fixtures

South Africa v West Indies (1st Test) – Centurion, South Africa, 28 February-4 MarchIndia v Australia (3rd Test) – Indore, India, 1-5 MarchSouth Africa v West Indies (2nd Test) – Johannesburg, South Africa, 8-12 MarchNew Zealand v Sri Lanka (1st Test) – Christchurch, New Zealand, 9-13 MarchIndia v Australia (4th Test) – Ahmedabad, India, 9-13 MarchNew Zealand v Sri Lanka (2nd Test) – Wellington, New Zealand, 17-21 March