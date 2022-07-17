FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jul 2022 06:05:55      انڈین آواز

India’s trade with Sri Lanka ‘at standstill’: Exporters

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

India’s trade with Sri Lanka has nearly stopped following the unrest in the island nation, leaving exporters worried about their payments.
“Our exports and imports have come to a complete standstill. Exporters are very cautious because of the political crisis and payment issues,” Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) Vice-Chairman Khalid Khan said.

However, he expressed hope that once the new government takes office in Sri Lanka, situation may improve.

Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people, is facing an unprecedented economic turmoil, the worst in seven decades, leaving millions struggling to buy food, medicines, fuel and other essentials. The grim situation has resulted in a civil unrest.

The country, with an acute foreign currency crisis that resulted in foreign debt default, had announced in April that it is suspending nearly USD 7 billion foreign debt repayment due for this year out of about USD 25 billion due through 2026. Sri Lanka’s total foreign debt stands at USD 51 billion.

FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai said political stability will help in resumption of trade.

“At present, goods which are under SBI and Exim Bank’s line of credit are being exported to that country and they include key raw materials for industry, pharma, fertiliser, food and textiles,” Sahai said.

In 2021-22, export of goods from India was worth USD 5.8 billion, while it was USD 550 million in April this year. In last fiscal year, import stood at USD 1 billion. It was USD 74.68 million in April 2022.

A free trade agreement between India and Sri Lanka came into effect in 2000.

In addition to being one of the largest trade partners of Sri Lanka, India is also one of the largest contributors to foreign direct investment into that country.

Mumbai-based exporter and Chairman of Technocraft Industries, Sharad Kumar Saraf said not only exporters, businesses who have invested there are also “very” worried about the current turmoil there.

The main investments from India are in the areas of petroleum retail, tourism & hotel, manufacturing, real estate, telecommunication, banking and financial services.

“Trade has come down drastically. Exporters are worried about their payments. My business with Sri Lanka has dipped to 25 per cent since January,” Saraf added.

Sharing similar views, Chairman of Farida Group Rafeeq Ahmed said trade has virtually stopped due to the ongoing crisis in Sri Lanka.

“Exporters are confused. At the moment, nobody wants to engage with that country,” he added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar strikes gold at ISSF Shooting World Cup in Changwon

Junior world champion Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar has won gold medal in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) e ...

Jehan Daruvala set for second F1 outing with McLaren

By Harpal Singh Bedi Ace racer Jehan Daruvala will take part in a second two-day Formula One test with form ...

India announces 322- member strong squad for Birmingham Commonwealth Games 

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi A 322 -member strong Indian contingent (215 athletes and 107 officials and s ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart