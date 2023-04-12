India’s strategy against COVID-19 more effective than any other country: Dr Jitendra Singh

Staff Reporter

Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that India’s strategy against COVID-19 was more effective than any other country in the world. Dr Singh said this while addressing the National Conference on Disaster Resilient Methodologies on Pandemic in New Delhi today. He said, India’s COVID-19 success story is hailed the world over as a role model in Crisis Management.

He mentioned that COVID-19 has not only taught India, how to handle adversity but has generated unexplored interest in biotechnology among the youth. The Minister added that before 2014, there were only 50 biotech StartUps, but now the number has increased to almost six thousand. Dr Singh said, in the last eight years, India’s bio-economy has grown eight times from 10 billion dollars in 2014 to over 80 billion dollars in 2022.