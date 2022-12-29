India’s squad announced for tri-series in South Africa & ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

AMN/ WEB DESK

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee has announced India’s squad for the tri-series in South Africa starting in January and the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 is scheduled to begin on 10th February. Team India is scheduled to meet Pakistan in their opening match on 12th February in Cape Town.

Team India is in Group 2 with England, West Indies, Pakistan, and Ireland. The top two teams in each group at the end of the group stage will play the semi-finals. The final will be held on 26th February in Cape Town. Ahead of the T20 World Cup, India will play a tri-series tournament that will begin from January 19 with India Women takeing on South Africa Women in the opening game. West Indies is the third team.

India’s squad includes Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wicket keeper), Richa Ghosh (wicket keepers) Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey and Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana and Meghna Singh are reserved players.