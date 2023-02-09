India’s sixth flight under Operation Dost reaches earthquake-hit Türkiye

@DrSJaishankar

India’s sixth flight under Operation Dost has reached earthquake-hit Türkiye today. In a tweet, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said that more search and rescue teams, dog squads, essential search and access equipment, medicines and medical equipment ready for deployment in the relief efforts.

India is also preparing a field hospital in Hatay to treat the emergency cases. According to the External Affairs Ministry, the hospital will have 30-bedded fully-equipped medical facility including Operation Theatre, X-ray machines and ventilators.