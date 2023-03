AMN

Rudrankksh Patil won the bronze medal in the Men’s 10M Air Rifle event on the third day of the ISSF World Cup Shooting Championship in Bhopal.

Rudrankksh Patil also qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Tokyo 2020 silver medalist Sheng Lihao of China won the gold while compatriot Du Linshu won the silver medal in this event.