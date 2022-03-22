“India’s road infrastructure will be like America before Dec 2024” : Gadkari

A Akhter / NEW DELHI

Union Minister foe Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari today asserted country’s road would be as good as United States of America by 2024. He said enhancing road infrastructure would spurt employment opportunities in tourism along with agriculture.

Replying to the discussion on Demands for Grants for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Gadkari apprised the House about the number of projects undertaken in Leh, Ladakh and Srinagar. He assured that House before the year ends, Srinagar to Mumbai can be travelled by road in 20 hours.

Mr. Gadkari said from Chennai to Bengaluru can be reached in two hours in near future.

He said that 22 green highway corridors would be constructed throughout the country to increase efficient logistic infrastructure. The Minister informed the House that a thousand contractors will be employed to transplant the trees which are cut down to create new roads. He apprised the members that if there are two accidents at a particular spot it would be declared a black spot and the district administrations would be informed accordingly to take remedial measures. Mr. Gadkari also assured that within two years the price of electric vehicles would come down drastically.