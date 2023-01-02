FreeCurrencyRates.com

India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan defeats Mattia Bellucci to advance to singles main draw of 5th Tata Open Maharashtra

India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan defeated Mattia Bellucci in tennis to advance to the singles main draw of the fifth Tata Open Maharashtra at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune today.

Ramnathan put on a spectacular performance in the final round of qualifiers to defeat the number 3 seed Italian 6-3, 7-5.

Ramnathan will be the fourth Indian to compete in the singles main draw of South Asia’s only ATP 250 event .

The other three Indians in the main draw are Mukund Sasikumar, Sumit Nagal, and Manas Dhamne.

Meanwhile, in another qualifying match, Yuki Bhambri’s challenge ended with a 1-6, 4-6 loss to last year’s semifinalist Elias Ymer.

The other two players to advance to the main event are Maximilian Marterer and Flavio Cobolli. While Marterer defeated Nikola Milojevic 6-2, 6-3, Cobolli defeated Zdenek Kolar 6-4, 6-4.

Tennis prodigy Dhamne will begin India’s main draw challenge tomorrow when he takes on American player Michael Mmoh in the singles opening round. Olympian Sumit Nagal will also be seen in action against Filip Krajinovic.

