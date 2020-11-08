India’s latest rocket PSLVC49 lifts off successfully
India’s President, VP, PM Modi congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

AMN / NEW DELHI

India’s President, Vice President, Prime Minister have congratulated US president elect Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris

President Ram Nath Kovind has congratulated Joseph R. Biden on his election as US President and Kamala Harris, as Vice President. In a tweet, Mr Kovind wished Mr Biden a successful tenure and said he is looking forward to working with him to further strengthen India-US relations.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has greeted President-elect, Joe Biden and the Vice-President-elect, Kamala Harris on their remarkable victory in elections. In a tweet, Mr Naidu said, he is confident that Indo-American relations will become much stronger in the coming years as both the nations with shared democratic values strive to make the world more peaceful and prosperous.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden on his victory in the elections. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, as the US Vice President. Mr Biden’s contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. The Prime Minister said he is looking forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights.

Congratulating US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Mr Modi said, her success is pathbreaking and a matter of immense pride not just for her chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with her support and leadership.

Football; Hero I-League 2020-21 to start on January 9

Harpal Singh Bedi The fourteenth edition of Hero I-League will kick-off on Saturday, January 9, 2021, in Ko ...

Golf: Akshay Sharma wins TATA Steel PGTI Players

Harpal Singh Bedi Chandigarh’s Akshay Sharma carded five-under 67 last round to win the TATA Steel PGTI P ...

امریکہ کا آئندہ صدر کون ہوگا؟ تعطل برقرار ، ووٹوں کی گنتی جاری

امریکہ کے صدارتی انتخاب میں اب تک 44 ریاستوں اور واشنگٹن ڈی سی ...

US امریکہ : صدارتی انتخاب سے حلف برداری تک: کب کیا ہوگا؟

ویب ڈیسک — امریکہ میں صدارتی انتخابات میں اُمیدوار کی کامی ...

شدت پسندی کی مخالفت ميں جرمنی ميں Germany: مسلمانوں کی ريلی

جرمنی میں مسلمانوں کی سب سے بڑی تنظیم ’سینٹرل کونسل فار مسلم ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

WEB DESK A four-year-old girl from Mizoram has charmed internet users including, Prime Minister Narendra Mo ...

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Editors Guild of India expresses shock & distress over Arnab Goswami’s arrest

AMN The Editors Guild of India has expressed shock and distress over the arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Repub ...

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

