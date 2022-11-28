FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Nov 2022 09:07:49      انڈین آواز

India’s milk production registers monumental growth

Leave a comment
Published On: By

PM Modi expressed happiness over the growth in milk production in the last eight years, and said a vibrant dairy sector is also a great way to further strengthen our “Nari Shakti (women power)”

A R DAS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed happiness over the growth in milk production in the last eight years, and said a vibrant dairy sector is also a great way to further strengthen our “Nari Shakti (women power)”.

His remarks came in response to a tweet by Union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying Parshottam Rupala, who said there had been a “monumental growth” in milk production in the last eight years.

“It increased 83 MT in just 8yrs under visionary leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji. Earlier in 63 yrs it increased only 121MT,” he said.

India’s milk production has registered a monumental growth in the last eight years as it has increased by 83 Million Tonnes. In 2013-14, the production was 138 Million Tonnes which increased to 221 Million Tonnes in 2021-22. Reacting to it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, a vibrant dairy sector is also a great way to further strengthen Nari Shakti.

Image

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala has credited it to the government’s initiatives for a paradigm shift in the policy perspective of the Dairy and Animal Husbandry sector in the last eight years. He added a huge budgetary allocation has also been made for this sector which was mostly ignored earlier. The Minister also said that Centre has expanded the vaccination program for Foot and Mouth Disease to pan India. He added that it was launched as an eradication programme which was earlier a disease control program limited to selected states and districts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے پچاس سال مکمل

شعبے کے زیر اہتمام افتتاحی تقریب ، مذاکرہ ، مشاعرہ اور نمائش ...

بزنس ڈائری

ہندوستانی روپے میں بین الاقوامی تجارتی لین دین حکومت ہند ن ...

خوراک کے ضیاع کو روکنے کے لیے آپ کیا کریں؟

جاوید اختر اقو ام متحدہ کے خوراک اور زراعت سے متعلق ادارے (ا ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

US: Ex-Congwoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard joins Fox News

AMN / WEB DESK Former Hawaii congresswoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard has joined Fox News as a paid con ...

DIGIPUB India condemns Delhi police action on The Wire editors

The Wire, its founder Siddharth Varadarajan, its founder editors Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu and its deputy ed ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Telangana to have first Integrated Rocket Facility of country by Skyroot Aerospace

WEB DESK Telangana will have the first Integrated Rocket Design, Manufacturing, and Testing Facility of the ...

ISRO launches PSLV-C54 rocket carrying earth observation satellite Oceansat & 8 nano satellites

AMN / WEB DESK India's PSLV C 54 was launched from Sathish Dhawan Space Centre Sriharikota at 11.56 am toda ...

@Powered By: Logicsart