FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Jun 2022 02:26:06      انڈین آواز

India’s merchandise exports rose by 15.46 % to 37.29 billion dollar in May

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

India’s merchandise exports rose by 15.46 percent to 37.29 billion dollar in May 2022 on account of healthy performance by sectors like petroleum products, electronic goods and chemicals, even as the trade deficit widened to 23.33 billion dollars during the month.

According to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry today, India’s merchandise export in April -May 2022-23 was 77.08 billion dollars with an increase of 22.26 percent over 63.05 billion dollars in April-May 2021-22.

Value of non-petroleum exports in May this year was 29.18 billion dollars, registering a positive growth of 8.13 percent over non-petroleum exports of 26.99 billion dollars in May last year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

World champion Nikhat Zareen meets PM Modi, shows him her Gold medal

Nikhat Zareen became the fifth Indian boxer to win a gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships, joi ...

India beat Japan 1-0 to win bronze at Asia Cup Men’s Hockey

In Asia Cup men’s hockey 2022 at Jakarta, team India produced a gritty performance to beat Japan 1-0 and cla ...

French Open: Top seed Iga Swiatek in action in Women’s Singles quarterfinals

https://twitter.com/rolandgarros/status/1531964171557945346?s=20&t=zaRf-qClB8uauOUOV7TYZg ...

خبرنامہ

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

دہلی: چار منزلہ عمارت میں زبردست آگ، 27 افراد زندہ جل گئے، این ڈی آر ایف بچاؤ میں مصروف

ویب ڈیسک جمعہ کی شام مغربی دہلی میں منڈکا میٹرو اسٹیشن کے ق ...

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس اہلکاروں پر زور دیا کہ وہ عام آدمی کے ساتھ دوستانہ اور  شائستہ رہیں

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس فورسز میں اصلاحات کو نافذ کرنے کے ل ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart