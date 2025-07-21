Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

ENVIRONMENT

India’s Mangrove Cover Rises to 4,991.68 km²: Govt Informs Lok Sabha

Jul 21, 2025

India’s proactive policy measures, including the MISHTI scheme and strict legal safeguards under CRZ-2019 and other environmental laws, reflect a growing commitment to the protection and regeneration of mangroves, vital for coastal biodiversity, climate resilience, and local livelihoods.

Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh, informed the Lok Sabha on Monday that India’s mangrove cover has shown measurable growth, reaching 4,991.68 square kilometres—accounting for 0.15% of the country’s total geographical area.

The information was shared in a written reply during the ongoing Parliament session.

📈 16.68 km² Increase in Mangrove Cover Since 2019

As per the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2023, the nation’s mangrove ecosystem expanded by 16.68 km² since the 2019 report, indicating steady progress in coastal ecosystem conservation. A comparative breakdown of mangrove cover across States and Union Territories (UTs) for 2019 and 2023 is included in the government’s submission.

🌿 MISHTI Scheme: A Budget 2023-24 Initiative for Mangrove Restoration

To further bolster mangrove ecosystems, the Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats & Tangible Incomes (MISHTI) was launched on 5th June 2023 as part of the Budget 2023–24 announcements. The initiative aims to restore and enhance mangrove forests through reforestation and afforestation along India’s coastal belt.

🛡️ Legal Protection and Environmental Regulations

India has also implemented multiple legal frameworks to safeguard mangroves:

  • Under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification, 2019, mangroves are classified as Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESAs), restricting development and human interference.
  • A 50-meter buffer zone is mandated (classified as CRZ-IA) where mangrove cover exceeds 1,000 m².
  • In case of unavoidable damage, the regulations require compensatory plantingthree times the number of mangroves lost.

In addition, mangrove regions are protected under:

  • The Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980
  • The Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972
  • State-specific conservation laws

