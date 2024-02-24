इंडियन आवाज़     24 Feb 2024 03:19:42      انڈین آواز
India’s largest defence equipment exhibition, Defence Expo, begins at Moshi near Pune

AMN

India’s largest defence equipment exhibition, Defence Expo, is being organized from Saturday by the Industries Department of the Maharashtra government at the International Exhibition and Convention Center at Moshi near Pune. The exhibition will be inaugurated in the presence of Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde.

This exhibition has been organized for the next three days with the aim that under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Yojana, the latest weapons required for the defence forces should be manufactured in the country and at the same time some other small and large industries near Pune should participate in this production process.

More than 1,200 small companies producing arms as well as other materials related to the defence sector will present their capabilities at the Expo. Along with them, weapons like indigenously made tanks and other protective vehicles, missiles, air force helicopters, rocket launchers, and ammunition are also going to be displayed in this exhibition. Lectures and seminars by defence experts have also been organized.

