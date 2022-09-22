India’s Kharif rice production to drop by 6%: Agriculture Ministry

Staff Reporter

According to the Indian government’s estimates, the country’s rice production is set to see a decline in the karif season this year, mainly attributed to a drop in paddy acreage.

There is a likely to be a six percent decline – approximately 104 million tonnes – in output this season in light of poor rains in key rice producing states.

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that foodgrain production of 149.92 million tonnes is estimated in Kharif Season 2022-23.

The Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ministry WEdnesday released First advance estimates of production of major Kharif crops.

As per the estimates, total foodgrain production in the country is estimated at 149.92 million tonnes which is higher by 6.98 million tonnes in comparison to average foodgrain production of previous five years. Total production of rice is estimated at 104.99 million tonnes while production of maize is estimated at record 23.10 million tonnes. Oilseeds production is estimated at 23.57 million tonnes. Total production of sugarcane in the country during 2022-23 is estimated at record 465.05 million tonnes.