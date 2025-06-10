India’s Junior Women’s Hockey Team win 3‑2 over Belgium in thrilling Antwerp opener

In Hockey, the Indian Junior Women’s Team edged past Belgium with a 3-2 victory at the Hockey Centre of Excellence, Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp, Belgium, last night. It was India’s first match of their European tour. In this thrilling encounter, Geeta Yadav and Sonam found the net with field goals, while Lalthantluangi converted a penalty corner to secure the win for India. On the other hand, Belgium responded with goals from Marie Goenns and Louise Van Hecke, but the Women in Blue held their ground.

India will next take on Belgium tomorrow in the second game of their European tour. The Indian team has now reached Europe for the five-match tour after wrapping up the Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina. India is set to play three matches against Belgium in Antwerp. They will then face Australia at Beerschot Tennis Hockey Padel Club, in Kontich, before wrapping up the tour with a match against the Netherlands at Hockey Club Kampong, in Utrecht.

These matches are also a key part of India’s preparation for the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2025, scheduled to take place in Santiago, Chile, in December 2025.