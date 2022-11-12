India’s Industrial Output jumps 3.1% in September against 0.8% fall in August

WEB DESK

India’s industrial output, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), grew 3.1 per cent in September, supported by a double-digit increase in electricity generation. This is compared with a contraction of 0.8 per cent in the previous month and a growth of 4.4 per cent in September 2021.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, the country’s industrial production during April-September 2022 jumped 7 per cent, compared with 23.8 per cent in the year-ago period. India’s electricity sector output grew in double-digits at 11.6 per cent year-on-year to 187.4 on the IIP in September. While mining saw a 4.6 per cent jump to 99.5, manufacturing posted a 1.8 per cent rise to 134.3.