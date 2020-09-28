India’s High Commissioner makes farewell call on PM Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka

AMN

High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das made a farewell call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on Sunday.

She handed over a letter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting PM Hasina on her birthday.

According to a press release issued by the High Commission of India, Riva Ganguly Das reiterated the importance of Bangladesh in India’s neighbourhood first policy.

She also recounted the progress made in bilateral relations under the leadership of the prime ministers of both the countries. Celebration of the Golden Jubilee of Liberation War and the fiftieth anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations in the next year also figured in the discussions.

The High Commissioner presented a collection of rare footage of the visit of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to India in 1972.

Sheikh Hasina recalled India’s contributions to Bangladesh’s Liberation War in 1971.

She said all the political parties and people of India extended overwhelming support to the Bangladesh’s Liberation War, reported the official news agency BSS.

Prime Minister Hasina thanked the outgoing High Commissioner for her contribution to strengthening India-Bangladesh relations and wished her the best for her next posting in the Ministry of External Affairs as Secretary (East).