India’s Haj quota for 2023 fixed at 1,75,025: Govt

AMN / NEW DELHI

Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani today informed that the Government, under the Annual Bilateral Agreement with Saudi Arabia for Haj pilgrimage this year, has restored the original Haj quota which stands at one lakh 75 thousand 25.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha today, Ms Irani added that in this direction the Ministry held a number of interactive sessions on Haj management with the stakeholders, including Haj Committees of the States and Union Territories wherein requests for restoration of Haj Quota were received.

She said, the quota earmarked for Haj Committee of India under the Annual Bilateral Agreement is meant for pilgrims from various States and Union Territories for Haj this year.

The Minister said, the increase in Haj quota has now enabled the government to send more pilgrims from States and UTs for Haj.

