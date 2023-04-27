India’s goal is to make healthcare accessible and affordable for everyone: PM Modi

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed that India’s goal is wellness and welfare for everyone and making healthcare accessible and affordable. He said that reducing disparity is the country’s priority.

Virtually inaugurating the sixth edition of One Earth One Health – Advantage Healthcare India 2023 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi Wedenesday PM said that the true progress is people-centric and healthcare access must be assured to the last person at the last mile.

Highlighting the importance of a resilient global healthcare system, the Prime Minister said, the global response to healthcare challenges cannot be isolated. He said, it is time for an integrated, inclusive, and institutional response and this is one of the country’s focus areas during the G20 presidency. Lauding the country’s affordable and accessible healthcare ecosystem, Mr. Modi said, country has the world’s largest government-funded health insurance coverage scheme. He said, the Ayushman Bharat initiative covers over 500 million people with free medical treatments serving over 40 million people.

The Prime Minister said that India sees medical value of travel and health workforce mobility as important for a healthy planet. He said, One Earth One Health Advantage Healthcare India 2023 is an important effort in this direction. Underlining the country’s strength in terms of talent, technology, track record, and tradition, Mr. Modi lauded the Indian doctors and healthcare workers. He said, there are many healthcare systems across the world which benefit from the talent of Indian professionals.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that the countries in the Global South faced various difficulties and hardships including the denial of resources. The Prime Minister said, India is proud to have been a partner to many nations in the noble mission of saving lives through vaccines and medicines. He said, India has shipped 300 million doses of COVID vaccines to over 100 countries which shows the country’s capability and commitment. He sought the support of nations for fulfilling the common agenda of One Earth-One Health.

Pointing out the great tradition of preventive and promotive health, Mr. Modi said, Yoga and meditation have now become global movements. He said, these are ancient India’s gifts to the modern world. He said, the world is looking for solutions to stress and lifestyle diseases, and India’s traditional healthcare systems hold a lot of answers.

Speaking on this occasion, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said, India has taken a series of measures to create a robust healthcare system in the last nine years. Stressing the benefits of medical value travel, Dr. Mandaviya said, India is currently recognized as an important medical value travel destination across the globe.

One Earth One Health – Advantage Healthcare India 2023 is a two-day event wherein emphasis will be laid on building an ecosystem and forging global collaboration and partnership between the various stakeholders of the healthcare industry. The primary focus is on patient and healthcare workforce mobility so that value-based healthcare services can be provided to patients in different countries in a hassle-free manner. The event aims to showcase India as the new hub for providing quality and world-class healthcare and wellness services at affordable prices. More than 470 foreign delegates including ten Health Ministers from foreign countries are participating in the event. Foreign Health Ministers and delegates will visit more than 15 tertiary hospitals including Ayush Hospital after the event. India is continuously striving for equitable access to healthcare for all and to reduce disparities in healthcare availability across the globe during its G20 presidency under the vision of One Earth-One Health. The country has emerged as a preferred destination for medical tourism in recent years.