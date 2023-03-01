इंडियन आवाज़     02 Mar 2023 12:18:22      انڈین آواز
PM to inaugurate India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-strategy, Raisina Dialogue

The 8th Edition of the Raisina Dialogue will be held from tomorrow and will continue till 4th March in New Delhi. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Dialogue. Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni will join the inaugural session as the Chief Guest. The theme of the 2023 Edition of Dialogue is “Provocation, Uncertainty, Turbulence: Lighthouse in the Tempest. 

The Raisina Dialogue 2023 will witness the participation of representatives from over 100 countries including Ministers, Military Commanders, Captains of the Industry, Technology Leaders, Scholars on Strategic Affairs, Experts from leading Think Tanks and Youth. This year’s edition assumes special significance coming against the backdrop of India’s G20 Presidency. 

The Raisina Dialogue is India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-strategy. It is organized by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with Observer Research Foundation. During the past eight years, the Raisina Dialogue has consistently grown in stature and profile to establish itself as one of the leading global conferences on international affairs.

