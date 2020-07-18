Delhi records 1,573 new COVID 19 cases, recovery rate 80%
India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and steps taken to prevent illegal trafficking of wildlife, ‘The Spherical’ (https://thespherical.com) has launched India’s first Travel and Wildlife centric application.

The App is available on playstore https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.spherical.thespherical)

Here a user can check out the recent happenings in both the concerned industries safely on their fingertips during this pandemic, and promotes wildlife conservation with their feeds. The Forum, one of the main highlights of the application, where the fellow users can exchange ideas regarding the same.

The Travel Guides by The Spherical, make the user’s trip more adventurous and, the experience better, longer, and cheaper.The user can discover amazing world travel destinations, luxury deals, safety tips, budget trips, exclusive  packages. The best tips and advises for the users to make their experience the best one. And by sharing their personalized blogs the organisation  makes sure to help the user  to make their trip and other experiences more memorable.

The organisation makes sure to keep the users updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events related to the wildlife conservation and steps taken to prevent illegal trafficking of wildlife.

