07 Mar 2022

India’s first indigenous Flying Trainer HANSA-NG completes sea level trials

AMN \ WEB DESK

The country’s first indigenous Flying Trainer HANSA-NG designed and developed by CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories, Bangalore, has successfully completed the sea level trials at Puducherry from 19th February to 5th March.

The aircraft was flown to Puducherry covering 140 nautical miles in one and half hours at a cruising speed of 155 km per hour on 19th February.

The objectives of sea level trials were to evaluate handling qualities, climb and cruise performance, balked landing, structural performance power plant and other systems performance. CSIR-NAL sources said that all the objectives of the sea level trials are met and aircraft has been ferried back to Bangalore yesterday after completing 18 hours flying at Puducherry.
The aircraft was piloted by Wg. Cdr. K V Prakash and Wg. Cdr. Dilip Reddy of ASTE. HANSA-NG is one of the most advanced flying trainer powered by Rotax Digital Control Engine with unique features like Just-In-Time Prepreg (JIPREG) Composite light weight Airframe, Glass Cockpit, Bubble Canopy with wide panoramic view and electrically operated flaps.

HANSA-NG is designed to meet the Indian flying club needs and it is an ideal aircraft for Commercial Pilot Licensing due to its low cost and low fuel consumption.

