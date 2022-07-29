India’s first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier ‘Vikrant’ handed over to Navy

AMN / WEB DESK

Maritime history was created today with the Indian Navy taking delivery of the prestigious Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant, built by the Cochin Shipyard. The Commanding Officer Designate of Vikrant, Commodore Vidyadhar Harke and the Chairman and Managing Director of Cochin Shipyard Madhu S Nair signed the documents relating to the delivery of the vessel. With the delivery of the IAC, India joined a select group of nations having the niche capability to indigenously design and build an Aircraft Carrier.

The 262-meter-long aircraft carrier is the largest ever warship to be built in the country. The vessel, which has a displacement of 45,000 tonnes, has been built at an overall cost of close to 20,000 crore rupees. The IAC is capable of operating 30 aircraft comprising MIG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31, and MH-60R multi-role helicopters, in addition to indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters and Light Combat Aircraft.

The vessel has the facility for Short Take-Off but Arrested Landing, and is equipped with a ski- jump for launching aircraft, besides a set of ‘arrester wires’ for their recovery onboard. The vessel is powered by four Gas Turbines totalling 88 MW power and has a maximum speed of 28 Knots.

The vessel is scheduled to be commissioned and inducted into the services of the Indian Navy by next month. With an overall indigenous content of 76%, IAC is a perfect example of the nation’s quest for Aatma Nirbhar Bharat and provides thrust to Government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

The name of India’s first Aircraft Carrier was also INS Vikrant which played a vital role in the 1971 war. The Aircraft Carrier was decommissioned on 3I st January 1997, after 36 years of glorious service to the Navy. Defence Ministry said in a release that the reincarnation of Vikrant is a true testimony to the country’s zeal and fervor in pursuing capability build-up towards enhanced maritime security.