इंडियन आवाज़     28 Mar 2023 12:37:29      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

India’s exports in merchandise & services to peak at $750 billion by 2022-23

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said, the country’s exports in merchandise and services would peak at 750 billion US dollars by 2022-23 as against over 650 billion US dollars in 2021-22.

Ms. Patel inaugurated the 23rd edition of INDIASOFT at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on 27th March 2023, Monday. She lauded the country’s Research and Development professionals for developing and perfecting over 70 new products that will be launched at the INDIASOFT.

She added, it reflects the country’s achievements in the digital space and amplifies its resolution to become a developed country by 2047. The Minister said that India will also share the technologies and devices developed, with countries desirous of acquiring them.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ


’من کی بات‘ کے 99ویں ایپی سوڈ میں وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

میرے پیارے ہم وطنو، ’من کی بات‘ میں آپ سبھی کا ایک بار پھر بہ ...

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو لوک سبھا کی رکنیت سے نا اہل قرار دیا گیا

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو گجرات کی ایک عدالت کے ذریعے مجرم ...

معاشی سست روی کارکنوں کو ’غیر معیاری‘ کام کرنے پر مجبور کر سکتی ہے

اس سال اچھی اور بہتر اجرتوں والی نوکریاں ڈھونڈنا مشکل ہو سکت ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart