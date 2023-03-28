India’s exports in merchandise & services to peak at $750 billion by 2022-23

AMN

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said, the country’s exports in merchandise and services would peak at 750 billion US dollars by 2022-23 as against over 650 billion US dollars in 2021-22.

Ms. Patel inaugurated the 23rd edition of INDIASOFT at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on 27th March 2023, Monday. She lauded the country’s Research and Development professionals for developing and perfecting over 70 new products that will be launched at the INDIASOFT.

She added, it reflects the country’s achievements in the digital space and amplifies its resolution to become a developed country by 2047. The Minister said that India will also share the technologies and devices developed, with countries desirous of acquiring them.