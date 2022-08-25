FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Aug 2022 03:47:33      انڈین آواز

Dharmendra Pradhan holds talks with academician of Australian Universities

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Wednesday held discussions with academic leaders of the top Group of Eight Australian Universities on building successful Australia -India research collaborations.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Pradhan reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of Jai Anusandhan which he added to the slogan – Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan, Jai Vigyan in his 76th Independence Day.

The Minister said, strengthening research collaborations with India is a win-win for all. He further said that India and Australia have a promising research partnership.

Minister reiterated Prime Minister Modi’smantra of‘Jai Anusandhan’ which he added to the slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan, Jai Vigyan’in his 76th Independence Day. He said that this will be a pièce de résistance and form the bedrock of India’s economic growth in the coming decade and beyond.The Minister shared India’s determination to pool every bit of her resource to make this decade as India’s Techade as well as for becoming self-reliant. Strengthening research collaborations with India is a win-win for all, he added.

Pradhan further said that India and Australia have a promising research partnership. He welcomed the Group of Eight universities for further intensifying our research collaborations as well as embracing new opportunities for fulfilling mutual and national priorities and for providing scalable solutions to global challenges.

The Minister also interacted with the representatives of Australian Government academicians of Monash University and members of Australia Indian Chamber of Commerce at the dialogue on ‘Emerging Opportunities for Collaboration in Education, Research and Skill Sectors’. The Minister said that the Prime Minister has stressed on evidence-based research and has given the mantra of ‘Lab-to-Land’ and ‘Land-to-Lab’ for ensuring progress, welfare and well-being of mankind. India is vigorously making efforts to inculcate curiosity-driven research and innovation at all levels, he further added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

“Final against Australia is a big lesson ahead of the World Cup,” Hardik Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi   Midfielder Hardik Singh on Wednesday admitted that the loss to Australia in ...

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra confirms participation in Lausanne Diamond League

AMN Olympic champion and World Championships silver medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has recovered fr ...

Durand Cup: Bengaluru FC trounce Indian Air Force FT; Odisha FC defeat Kerala Blasters

AMN Bengaluru FC trounces Indian Air Force FT by four goals to nil at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkat ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart