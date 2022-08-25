Dharmendra Pradhan holds talks with academician of Australian Universities

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Wednesday held discussions with academic leaders of the top Group of Eight Australian Universities on building successful Australia -India research collaborations.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Pradhan reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of Jai Anusandhan which he added to the slogan – Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan, Jai Vigyan in his 76th Independence Day.

The Minister said, strengthening research collaborations with India is a win-win for all. He further said that India and Australia have a promising research partnership.

Pradhan further said that India and Australia have a promising research partnership. He welcomed the Group of Eight universities for further intensifying our research collaborations as well as embracing new opportunities for fulfilling mutual and national priorities and for providing scalable solutions to global challenges.

The Minister also interacted with the representatives of Australian Government academicians of Monash University and members of Australia Indian Chamber of Commerce at the dialogue on ‘Emerging Opportunities for Collaboration in Education, Research and Skill Sectors’. The Minister said that the Prime Minister has stressed on evidence-based research and has given the mantra of ‘Lab-to-Land’ and ‘Land-to-Lab’ for ensuring progress, welfare and well-being of mankind. India is vigorously making efforts to inculcate curiosity-driven research and innovation at all levels, he further added.