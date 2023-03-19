India’s economic and banking systems strong in midst of global crisis, said PM Modi

AMN . NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India’s economic and banking systems are strong in the midst of the global crisis. Speaking at the India Today Conclave in New Delhi yesterday, Mr. Modi said, whatever India is achieving today, it is due to the power of its democracy and the institutions. He said, India is tackling unprecedented circumstances and creating a global example.

Prime Minister pointed out that today the circumstances faced by India are completely different where the global challenges are comprehensive in nature and come in many forms. He highlighted that the India moment being discussed around the world today is not ordinary, especially when the largest pandemic in a hundred years hit the world along with the ongoing war between two nations. Mr. Modi said that the world is showing its trust in India.