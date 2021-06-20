India’s cumulative COVID testing figure crossing 39 crore 10 lakh

AMN

COVID-19 testing in the country surpassed another milestone with cumulative testing figure crossing the mark of 39 crore 10 lakh. With a special focus on the 5-point principle of ‘Test, Track, Treat, Isolate & Vaccinate’, the apex medical research body Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR has informed that in the past 24 hours more than 18 lakh 11 thousand samples were tested across the country.

As of today, two thousand 661 laboratories are engaged in the work of testing COVID samples in the country which includes one thousand 271 government and one thousand 390 private labs.