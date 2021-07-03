India’s COVID Vaccination Coverage crosses 34 crore mark

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage has exceeded 34.41 crore mark. As per the 7 PM provisional report today, the cumulative figure stands at 34 crore 41 lakh 158. As the new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June, more than 38.88 lakh Vaccine Doses administered today, Union Health Ministry in a statement said that 20 lakh 8 thousand 217 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 97 thousand 458 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18 to 44 years today.

Cumulatively, over 9 crore 61 lakh persons in the age group of 18 to 44 years across 37 States and Union Territories have received their first dose and more than 23 lakh 73 thousand have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Eight States namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18 to 44 years.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18 to 44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.