India’s Covid recovery rate reaches 91.68 pct

More than 75 lakh people have recovered so far

AMN / NEW DELHI

India has achieved another significant milestone in its fight against COVID as more than 75 lakh people have recovered so far. The national Covid recovery rate has reached 91.68 per cent.

The recovered cases in the country are over 13 times the number of active cases with overall recovery of nearly 75 lakh 45 thousand patients. In the last 24 hours, nearly 53 thousand patients have recovered and discharged whereas the new confirmed cases reported in the same time span dropped below fifty thousand and stood at nearly 45 thousand.

The active caseload of the country has also fallen below 7 per cent. The total positive cases in the country today stands at five lakh 61 thousand 908 which comprises merely 6.83 per cent of the total reported cases.With a high number of COVID patients recovering every day along with a steadily falling and sustained low mortality rate, India’s trend of registering decreasing active cases continues.

Health Ministry said that enhanced countrywide medical infrastructure, implementation of the Centre’s Standard Treatment Protocol by the States and Union Territories have led to a persistent increase in the number of total recoveries in the country.

It said, total dedication and commitment of doctors, paramedics and frontline workers led to a commensurate dip in the fatality rate which stands at 1.49 per cent. The Health Ministry informed that 496 case fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours of which nearly 75 per cent are concentrated in ten States and Union Territories.