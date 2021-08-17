India celebrates 75th year of Independence with patriotic fervour
Afghanistan: Key northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif falls to Taliban
Twitter restores Rahul Gandhi account
India terms Pakistan FM comments on recent Dasu blast as ‘absurd’
इंडियन आवाज़     18 Aug 2021 02:54:06      انڈین آواز

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 56 crore mark

Published On: By

NEWS DESK

In a landmark milestone, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 56 crore mark. As per the 7 PM provisional report today. The cumulative figure stands at 56 crore 94 thousand 581.

Union Health Ministry in a statement said that the new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June and nearly 50 lakh vcaccine doses have been administered today.

The Ministry said, over 27 lakh 45 thousand vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 5 lakh 33 thousand vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18 to 44 years today.

Cumulatively, more than 20 crore 50 lakh persons in the age group of 18 to 44 years across 37 States and Union Territories have received their first dose and over one crore 66 lakh have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Five States namely Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than one crore cumulative doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in this age group.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group of 18 to 44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

